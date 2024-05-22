Blackpool CEO responds to criticism over increase in season ticket prices- and explains the reasoning behind it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool chief executive Julian Winter states season ticket price increases were required to drive revenue and navigate the club through its own challenges in the cost of living crisis.

Despite the Seasiders preparing for another year in League One after failing to reach the play-offs, there has been a rise in most areas, with certain categories higher than what they were in the second Championship season.

The early bird price of an adult season ticket renewal will start at £375, compared to last year’s £349, while for new customers it is £395. Meanwhile, the renewal price of an adult season ticket in the family stand will set you back £315 during the early bird period, which is also up £26 from last year.

Discussing the price increases, the Seasiders CEO said: “The idea is we build a product on the field that people enjoy and want to be a part of. That’s the game we’re in, we put a team on the field and we’ve got to do our best to collectively have success- so we’re hoping that brings renewed enthusiasm from the fans rather than the opposite.

“My job as CEO and the other staff members in the executive team have to try to increase revenue for the club across everything we do and manage costs effectively so we’re not wholly reliant on Simon (Sadler) writing a big cheque at the end of the year. If we produce the right product it’ll still be a value for money purchase.

"We run what I describe as a benefactor model where the owner writes a cheque, as he’s done so for a number of years, and it’s important that we work out how to drive additional revenue so we’re not constantly asking him for more money- the whole season ticket increase programme was brought about by that thought process.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that this club costs a lot of money to run, so we’re looking at all the additional elements of revenue, different concepts and different ideas to drive more money.

"Like everyone else, the additional cost of living is applied to the football club in a big way. Gas, electric and utilities have all gone up, so we’re all affected by the same things- we need to find a way to navigate that difficult time.”

The starting price of U18s tickets have gone up by £50 from £99 to £149, but now only covers the ages of 14-18 due to the introduction of an U14s category. This does benefit children aged 11-14 who have no rise in their season ticket price of £99. Equally this sees a £50 increase for those between 5-11, with a specific category no longer existing for that group.

Explaining the changes in the criteria, Winter explained: “We had a bit of a problem where parents have to come with anyone under 14. We were offering 12s as well as 14s, so synergising that to say you can’t come into this building under regulations on your own if you’re under 14 meant there was no point having a 12s and a 14s.

“When you’re putting prices up someone will be unhappy, that’s the reality of it. There’s not that many in the (5-11) window, we’ve just got to make the best of it. It’s still a product that will provide value.

“Everyone’s circumstances are different, but ultimately we can’t provide everything for free and our pricing was very cheap. If you look at what it costs to take families out in Blackpool and do other things, it’s not an unreasonable situation. Admittedly the increase is a large one, but I don’t think it’s an unreasonable cost in the scheme of things.