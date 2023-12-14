Blackpool CEO outlines dream long-term transfer strategy following big summer sale

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter says developing players and selling them on for a substantial fee is an important part of football and is a model every club wants to follow.

The Seasiders sold Jerry Yates to Swansea City in the summer for a fee believed to be around £2.5million.

After making the move to Bloomfield Road from Rotherham United in 2020, the forward scored 46 goals in 139 appearances.

Winter states it’s important to know the right time to sell players and believes it’s a crucial consideration for any club.

“We sold Jerry (Yates) for a good value which was an important thing for the club to do,” he said.

“Every club in the land would love to acquire players cheaply or promote from their academy, develop them, and have them help to contribute to your success, but ultimately football is a kind of food chain.

“If a bigger club is prepared to pay the fee that you can reinvest in your team, then it’s a model that most clubs would want to do some of. It’s an important part of football.

“If you’re known for improving players and creating a team on the field that can compete, then that’s only a good thing.

“There’s a skill in that. For the club to be relegated and then get the value they did for a player like Jerry that’s done quite a lot, was a good deal.