Blackpool CEO gives verdict on the Seasiders' summer transfer business as the January window approaches

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter believes the Seasiders added enough quality and laid strong foundations during the summer transfer window- despite receiving some criticism.

Ollie Norburn was among Blackpool's summer recruits (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The club brought in 11 new players for the League One campaign, but there were frustrations amongst certain parts of the fanbase following a quiet Deadline Day.

This prompted a statement from owner Simon Sadler, who defended the business that had been done.

With January quickly approaching, clubs are once again preparing to strengthen where possible.

Reflecting on the previous window, Winter states the Seasiders got the balance right when adding new players to Neil Critchley’s squad.

“I arrived in early August when we only had four weeks of the window left, and a lot of the activity were in train,” he said.

“I think we did pretty well utilising all aspects of recruitment, getting a more experienced player like (Ollie) Norburn, complemented by someone like (Karamoko) Dembele. The manager has a really good squad to work with.

“Fans will always want that little bit more. People always want more. Managers and owners want more. The practical reality of it is, I thought the club had a good window.

“In depth terms there’s plenty there for the manager to work with. We brought in a couple of loans towards the end, and that was really good business.

“There’s no perfect answer, but I felt we did enough in terms of the quality and volume of players. You can always dream about that little bit extra, but it doesn’t get you anywhere.

“We were looking at one or two other things, but they never got to the point where we could’ve got them over the line.

“Sometimes you have belief that things are going a certain way, and then it doesn’t- that’s just the nature of the industry. You are constantly working on things.