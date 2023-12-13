Blackpool CEO discusses key factors that will impact Seasiders' January transfer business

The January transfer window is approaching

Blackpool currently sit eighth in the League One table, and may decide to add to their squad to help boost their promotion ambitions.

Equally they will be looking to keep their best players at Bloomfield Road, while also preparing for the possibility that some of their loanees may be recalled by their parent clubs.

The Seasiders’ CEO Julian Winter states the club are prepared for every eventuality that may present itself before the deadline at 11pm on January 31.

He also admits plenty of conversations will take place with Neil Critchley over the areas he feels needs improving in his squad to give them the best chance of competing for the top spots in League One.

“I’m not going to go out there and say ‘we’re going to do this, and we’re going to do that,’ because if we don’t then everyone will be disappointed,” he said.

“Ultimately the manager is happy with the squad we have. We’ve got to collectively work out how we can improve and how we can help him to get higher in the Play-offs.

“David (Downes) and the recruitment guys are constantly focussed on every possibility. What happens if a player is injured, a player goes back off loan, a player gets sold- you’ve got to be prepared for anything that might happen in the team and squad.

“They’re constantly in dialogue with Critch (Neil Critchley) about the what ifs.