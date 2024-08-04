Ollie Norburn

Blackpool will have a change of captain heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Ollie Norburn was the Seasiders skipper throughout last season, but will now step away from the role in order to focus more on his own game.

James Husband wore the armband on Saturday afternoon in a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra, in what was Blackpool’s final pre-season friendly ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley next week.

Discussing the captaincy, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s something I’ve spoken with Norbs (Ollie Norburn) about.

“He wants to concentrate on his game, and I fully respect that. I’m in agreement that giving it to someone else was the right thing for him.

“Hubby (James Husband) might be the only player left from when I first joined the club. He’s stepped into that senior role, and I know he enjoys that responsibility.

“He’s a reliable, trusted ally. You want someone that’s an extension of you on the pitch.

“Hubby has matured in the last few years in his performances, and is the right man to be captain.”