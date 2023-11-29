Blackpool captain Ollie Norburn is continuing his recovery from injury ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers.

Ollie Norburn (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 31-year-old initially missed a number of weeks through a neck problem, before returning to action in the 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

During the fixture at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the midfielder suffered a knock to his ribs, which has kept him out of action since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing Norburn’s recovery from his latest injury, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained: "He was part of a training group on Tuesday.

"He’s slowly returning and getting back on the grass. We’ll monitor and see how he is in the next few days. We’ll see how he feels and if he’s done enough.

"With it being his ribs, it’s about pain management- it’s difficult. It’s not an easy thing to deal with. All it takes is a little knock and it’s really painful.

"Norbs always puts himself forward to play so we will need to have that conversation in the next few days and go from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been really frustrating. He missed a good few weeks and came back against Bolton, where he was excellent, but took a whack in the first half. He’s been in a lot of pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You miss your captain and those leaders on the pitch. He’ll be desperate to get back and we’ll be glad to have him.