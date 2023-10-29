News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool captain making progress in recovery from injury- as Neil Critchley provides update ahead of midweek trip to Fleetwood Town

Ollie Norburn was once again absent as Blackpool suffered a 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:30 GMT
The Seasiders skipper has now missed the last three games for Neil Critchley’s side due to a neck problem.

Blackpool are back in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town, but it is currently unknown if Norburn will be available.

"He’s been back on the grass in the last couple of days,” Critchley explained.

Ollie Norburn (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Ollie Norburn (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Ollie Norburn (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"He’s done a little bit of ball work and running on his own but he’s still not quite right.

"Perhaps he’ll be okay for Wednesday but we’ll see.

"It’s slowly getting better and he’s improved during the week.

"He’s still in a bit of discomfort so we’ll have to see how he keeps responding to treatment and how he is when we come back into training on Monday.”

Blackpool also currently remain without Matty Virtue, Jordan Gabriel and Kyle Joseph- as the trio work their way back to fitness.

