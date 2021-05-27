Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell would swap Golden Glove and all individual honours for team triumph at Wembley

The 30-year-old keeper has been left out of Rob Page’s provisional squad for the upcoming Euros, despite a magnificent campaign for the Seasiders.

The three keepers called up for Wales – Wayne Hennessy, Danny Ward and Adam Davies – have made only 27 club appearances between them this season.

Maxwell, meanwhile, has been a virtual ever-present for Blackpool, making 52 appearances in all competitions and keeping 21 clean sheets in League One to win the division’s ‘Golden Glove’ award.

Asked if he’s bothered by his omission, Maxwell told The Gazette: “No, I’m not interested. My day in, day out focus is ensuring Blackpool are successful and playing a part in something here, that’s 100 per cent my focus.

“People have asked me about individual accolades and international call-ups in the last few weeks, but I’d swap every single moment of individuality to be successful at Blackpool, I truly mean that.

“I’d swap my Golden Glove tomorrow if it meant we’d get promoted.”

Maxwell is fully focused on the task at hand as preparations ramp up for Sunday’s play-off final against Lincoln City.

Pool’s skipper has no concerns over the occasion getting to the Seasiders, who have shown impressive levels of consistency throughout the season.

“The build-up is a little bit different for this one, for obvious reasons,” he said.

“The occasion sometimes might get in the way of what is at stake but as a group of players we have to make sure we focus on what is at hand here.

“It’s a 90-minute game that we want to win and we’ve given ourselves a fantastic opportunity to end this season how we want it to end.

“We’ve been excellent this season in terms of not getting too carried away with things, playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and making sure we deliver the performances expected of us.

“Sunday is no different –we’ve just got to think about the game. We’ve only got to think about how we’re going to approach it, how we’re going to play it and what comes as a result of us winning. Whatever happens takes care of itself.

“It will be a real shame if we went 46 games plus two play-off semi-finals, then go and approach a game completely differently. I think that would be wrong.

“We’ve practised for this game and we’ll be treating it no differently to any other.”