Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell named in PFA's League One team of the season alongside Hull City, Peterborough United and Sunderland men
Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell has been named in the PFA's League One team of the season.
It's a richly deserved accolade for the 30-year-old, who kept 21 clean sheets during the league campaign.
It saw the shot stopper win League One's 'Golden Glove' award.
The Seasiders, meanwhile, conceded just 37 goals in 46 games, the fewest of any side in the third tier.
He lifted the League One play-off final trophy at Wembley on Sunday, after Neil Critchley's men overcame Lincoln City 2-1.
Maxwell is joined in the team by Sunderland pair Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, Hull City quartet Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks, and Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson.
Lincoln, the side Blackpool beat in the play-off final last weekend to clinch promotion to the Championship, are represented by Lewis Montsma and Jorge Grant.
The award is voted for by Maxwell's fellow professionals.
PFA League One Team of the Year:
Chris Maxwell - Blackpool
Callum Elder - Hull City
Lewie Coyle - Hull City
Lewis Montsma - Lincoln City
Robert Atkinson - Oxford United
Aiden McGeady - Sunderland
George Honeyman - Hull City
Jorge Grant - Lincoln City
Charlie Wyke - Sunderland
Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United
Mallik Wilks - Hull City
