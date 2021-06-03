Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell named in PFA's League One team of the season alongside Hull City, Peterborough United and Sunderland men

Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell has been named in the PFA's League One team of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:42 pm

It's a richly deserved accolade for the 30-year-old, who kept 21 clean sheets during the league campaign.

It saw the shot stopper win League One's 'Golden Glove' award.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, conceded just 37 goals in 46 games, the fewest of any side in the third tier.

He lifted the League One play-off final trophy at Wembley on Sunday, after Neil Critchley's men overcame Lincoln City 2-1.

Maxwell is joined in the team by Sunderland pair Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, Hull City quartet Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks, and Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson.

Lincoln, the side Blackpool beat in the play-off final last weekend to clinch promotion to the Championship, are represented by Lewis Montsma and Jorge Grant.

The award is voted for by Maxwell's fellow professionals.

PFA League One Team of the Year:

Chris Maxwell - Blackpool

Callum Elder - Hull City

Lewie Coyle - Hull City

Lewis Montsma - Lincoln City

Robert Atkinson - Oxford United

Aiden McGeady - Sunderland

George Honeyman - Hull City

Jorge Grant - Lincoln City

Charlie Wyke - Sunderland

Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United

Mallik Wilks - Hull City

