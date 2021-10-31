Blackpool can't keep going under the radar given their exceptional form, warns top pundit

The newly-promoted Seasiders moved up into the play-off places yesterday following their magnificent 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

Keshi Anderson was Blackpool' s match-winner, scoring his second goal in as many games, latching onto Dan Grimshaw's pinpoint ball before cutting back and picking out the top corner.

Neil Critchley's men have now won three on the bounce and seven of their last 10 games.

"Sorry Blackpool fans, you can tweet me all you want but you can't keep going under the radar with this type of form," Colin Murray said on Quest's EFL highlights programme.

"Their goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw even got an assist! It was only his fourth league start, the young lad."

Replying, fellow pundit Jobi McAnuff said: "He's not only content with keeping clean sheets.

Keshi Anderson scores Blackpool's winner

"It's a bit of a punt up field, let's be honest. I'm not sure how much he knew about that in terms of the assist.

"But Neil Critchley goes out and gets good young players from those top academies and he's just another one in that long line of recruitment process. It's working really well for them.

"But even the older guys, people like Richard Keogh. Him and Marvin Ekpiteta have been really solid which you have to be going away to places like Sheffield United.

"They had to dig out a result one and a real good one. They're in really good form with only one defeat in eight."