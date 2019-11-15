Blackpool can challenge League One’s big hitters according to Sullay Kaikai

Sullay Kaikai says there is a genuine belief among the Blackpool squad that they can compete with the very best in League One this season.

The Seasiders find themselves in eighth place in the league table ahead of tomorrow’s clash against AFC Wimbledon.

A point adrift of the play-off places, Simon Grayson’s men have it all to play for ahead of the busy festive schedule.

Kaikai, who joined the Seasiders on a free transfer at the start of the season, says the squad has all the necessary ingredients to finish in the top six come the end of the season.

“I’m enjoying myself, enjoying my football and enjoying getting game time,” Kaikai said of his time at Bloomfield Road.

“I just want to repay the manager, the coaching staff and the fans and everybody who has belief and faith in me.

“It’s up to us week in, week out. We have to come with the mentality that we want to be up there come the end of the season.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves so we will just take it game by game, but we believe we can be up there.

“We’ve gone head to head with some of the best teams in the league so far and we’ve come out on top and done well, so we believe in ourselves.

“It’s just about staying consistent and picking up results.”