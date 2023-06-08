Blackpool bring in David Downes as Sporting Director from Championship newcomers Sheffield Wednesday
Downes joins the Seasiders from Sheffield Wednesday having spent the last four years as the Owls’ Head of Recruitment and Analysis, implementing a recruitment strategy which has played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in May.
The son of former Blackpool winger Bobby Downes, David also enjoyed four years at Aston Villa, taking on various roles in the football department, including Head of Emerging Talent and Head of Domestic Recruitment.
Vastly experienced with numerous contacts throughout the game, Chris Badlan’s successor in the role will now be responsible for all football development at Bloomfield Road.
Leading on player recruitment using the latest data and technology to define a clear sporting strategy, he will synchronise the Academy and first-team structure as part of a long-term strategy.
On his appointment, Downes said: “I am delighted to be joining Blackpool Football Club. The remit of being able to come in and massively impact the football department makes it an exciting challenge which I am thoroughly looking forward to.
“I’m excited to get to work and look forward to helping the Club develop and achieve long term success.”
Owner Simon Sadler said: "I am pleased to welcome David to Blackpool in what is a crucial appointment for the football club.
"Over the course of his career, David has built a wide-ranging understanding of player recruitment and analysis from Academy up to first team level. He clearly understands what it takes to develop a sporting philosophy to encompass all areas of the football club.
"I look forward to working closely with him as we look to get this project back on track."