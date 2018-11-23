Blackpool braced for January interest in Curtis Tilt and others as Rowan Roache joins FC United on-loan

Have your say

Curtis Tilt was at the centre of transfer speculation in the summer and Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is bracing himself for interest in his defender and others this January.

Tilt (below), 27, moved to Bloomfield Road from Wrexham in 2017 and has gone on to be a key figure in Blackpool’s mean defence.

His form last term alerted Championship club Ipswich Town and Scott side Glasgow Rangers in the summer but Tilt has remained at Blackpool.

Only League One’s top three – Portsmouth, Sunderland and Barnsley – have conceded fewer goals than the Seasiders.

McPhillips’ side have conceded just 16 times in 17 league games and Tilt has played a key role.

He has also managed three goals in his 17 appearances so far this season.

Speaking about Tilt, the Seasiders manager said: “I think the way he has been playing I’d expect interest.

“But not just in him – I think there are a few now.

“Hopefully it does not happen and we can bring in players to strengthen and push on, but we will see.

“It is day by day and game by game.”

One player has just departed on-loan with 18-year-old forward Rowan Roache joining National League North side FC United.