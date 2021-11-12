Blackpool, Bournemouth, Fulham and Swansea City bosses discover the Championship's Manager of the Month winner

Critchley was shortlisted for the gong after the Seasiders picked up 12 points in October, following wins against Blackburn Rovers, Reading, Preston North End and Sheffield United.

Their only setback came at the City Ground, where Pool were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But league leaders Bournemouth claimed an impressive 15 points, resulting in the trophy heading south to the Vitality Stadium for the second consecutive month.

Russell Martin, the boss of Pool’s next opponents Swansea City and Fulham chief Marco Silva were also nominated.

There was further disappointment for Blackpool as Jerry Yates missed out in the player of the month category.

The striker scored four goals in October after fighting his way back into the side following a hamstring injury to Shayne Lavery.

It's the second month on the spin that Critchley has lost out on the award

The 24-year-old scored his first goal from open play this season within two minutes of replacing the Northern Irishman during the win against Blackburn.

Yates would then notch a double in the dramatic comeback victory at Reading before also finding the back of the net against Forest.

The award instead went to Fulham marksman Aleksander Mitrovic, who bagged an impressive eight goals last month to take his overall tally for the season to 20 league goals from just 17 games.

Joining Mitrovic and Yates on the shortlist were Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Preston North End striker Emil Riis.

The Serbian bagged an impressive eight goals last month, taking his overall tally for the season to 20 league goals in just 17 games.

In League Two, former Pool youngster Dom Telford - who now plays his football for Newport County - won the player of the month award, seeing off competition from another former Seasider in Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).

The judging panel for the awards comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.