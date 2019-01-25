Blackpool boss wants the Seasiders to rewrite history at Coventry City

Terry McPhillips wants Blackpool to address their long-running winless run at Coventry when the two sides come up against each other at the Ricoh Arena this weekend.

The Seasiders, who are level on points with the Sky Blues in the League One table, haven’t picked up three points at Coventry in 82 years.

Their record at home is much more favourable, McPhillips’ men recording a comfortable 2-0 win against the Sky Blues at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.

But Blackpool have not won in their last eight attempts at Coventry, with their last win coming all the way back in 1937.

“Of course we want to change that this weekend, but we’ve done alright away from home this season,” McPhillips said.

“It’s a nice big stadium at Coventry and we’re expecting a good footballing game, so we’re looking forward to it. They’re a footballing team, they like to pass and play good football.

“It’s going to be different to Shrewsbury, that’s for sure.

“They’re on their home patch and since that defeat against us they’ve picked up and done well. So we’re expecting a tough game

“It’s a big week for us coming up, Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, but it’s exciting.”

McPhillips provided another positive injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash, with Ollie Turton expected to come back into contention after six weeks on the sidelines.

“We’re getting better,” McPhillips added.

“We could have involved Ollie Turton last Saturday but he hadn’t done a lot of training, but he’s had a full week this week and he’s looked terrific. He certainly comes back into contention.

“Having Tilty (Curtis Tilt) back last week was a plus and we’ll see how Mark Howard comes through training.

“Hopefully Joe Dodoo trains on Monday, so we’re getting better.

“I think I’ll have a bit of a headache and we’ll certainly have a good bench and some players might not even make it into the squad.

“That’s football and we’d rather have that problem.”