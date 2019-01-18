Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips warns of Shrewsbury Town’s threat

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool side will have to be wary of a rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town outfit who will be buoyed by their midweek FA Cup win.

The Shrews came from two goals down to upset Championship side Stoke City in their third round replay, winning 3-2 thanks to three goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

McPhillips, who was at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, believes Sam Ricketts’ men will now be brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road.

“In the second half against Stoke they did really well,” the Pool boss said.

They changed their shape having been 2-0 down and they hadn’t seen much of the ball in the first half.

“But bang, bang, bang, three goals in 10 minutes so fair play to them, they were much better and scored some good goals.

“We were hoping for the extra time when they got their second one but it didn’t happen, so I’d say it’s an advantage they played the game in midweek and won against a bigger team.

“Confidence is massive and they will gain great confidence from that victory.

“I have probably seen them as much as any team. I saw them at Salford City in the FA Cup where they were very professional, played well and won the game comfortably. It was 3-1 but they battered Salford.

“They’ve got some big, strong boys and they’ve got a threat. They’ve scored three in midweek so we’re expecting a tough game.”

Blackpool will be looking to win at home in the league for the first time since the start of December, where they overcame Charlton Athletic.

Their last three outings on home turf, against Barnsley, Sunderland and Arsenal, have all ended in defeat.

“I think, bar the Arsenal game, the other two games were really close,” McPhillips said.

“What we’ve got to do now is start scoring goals, that’s been a theme this week and last week.

“If we want to win a game we’ve got to score a goal. We managed it last week and won 1-0, but I think we’ve got to score more.”