Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips thanks Barnet FC for 'outstanding' training

Terry McPhillips has thanked John Still and his Barnet side for allowing the Blackpool players to train at their training ground ahead of Saturday's 2-1 win at Southend United.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips challenges Blackpool matchwinner to keep listening and learning

The Seasiders travelled down to Essex on Friday morning and, on the way, took a slight diversion to train at the Bees' Hive training facilities.

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire at the end of August, Blackpool chairwoman Natalie Christopher said she hoped the club's Squires Gate training ground would be "up and running" within a month or two.

But the pitches there are still not considered fit for use and The Gazette understands the surface at their new base in Fulwood, Preston, is now beginning to cut up.

“Where we train and stuff like that, to get on the grass and play as well as we did is great," McPhillips said following Saturday's win at Roots Hall.

“We trained at Barnet on Friday, so thanks to Barnet. Gary Brabin knows John Still there and the pitch was fantastic. The standard of the training was outstanding, and that’s because we’re on a nice pitch.

“It was just a great effort from everybody, staff included. We’ll have a couple of days off now and recover and we’ll go again on Tuesday.

“I haven’t looked that far ahead (to Burton Albion on Saturday) but I think it’s fair to say we’re all goosed, so let’s enjoy a few days with the family and recover and recuperate.”