Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips so proud to see training ground practice paying off

Terry McPhillips has spoken of his satisfaction at how well his Blackpool side have transferred their work on the training ground on to the pitch.

The Seasiders extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Peterborough United, who started the day top of the league.

Both Blackpool goals were superbly worked, with Armand Gnanduillet finishing the first after being set up by Nathan Delfouneso, who grabbed the second with a sublime curling finish with his weaker foot.

Pool’s slick passing moves have come as no surprise to McPhillips, who has seen his players play that way on a daily basis on the training pitch.

He said: “We’ve been doing it in training with patterns of play. You saw for the first goal, with the move and Delf squaring it for Armand.

“Then the give-and-go on the edge of the box before Delf curls it into the top corner. That’s what we’ve been doing in training.

“I’m a believer that if you do it in training, there’s a chance it will happen on this green stuff on a Saturday.”

Delfouneso’s second goal of the season came after his switch to the right wing, swapping sides with Liam Feeney, who had struggled for any joy against Posh’s former Pool left-back Colin Daniel.

It paid dividends as Feeney improved in the second half, while Delfouneso found the net to add to his earlier assist.

McPhillips added: “We were talking about moving Feeney and Delf but we can’t take credit for that – they did that themselves.

“We’ve given them that license to try something different if it’s not working, change the corners or swap the wingers, stuff like that. They do it by themselves and they’re problem-solvers.

“Curtis Tilt in the Bradford game – he’s not going back at 2-2; he wants to stay up there and score the winner.

“They’re so enthusiastic and so honest but to a man against Peterborough we were outstanding, in that second half in particular.”

Saturday’s result at London Road was more proof of Blackpool’s strength in depth as Gnanduillet and Callum Guy came into the side and impressed.

McPhillips said: “I look at the bench and I think, ‘I can do this, I can do that’. It’s not a bad bench.

“Donervon Daniels is back from suspension next week and we have a couple more to come back from injuries too, so there’s really healthy competition.

“We can make changes, you’ve seen that in the cup games, and the team doesn’t get weaker.”

n Sunderland have confirmed that their home fixture against Blackpool, scheduled for a week on Saturday, will be postponed because the Black Cats could have up to six players on international duty.

It follows the postponement of Pool’s game at Gillingham last night due to pitch repairs at Priestfield Stadium. That game has been rearranged from Tuesday, November 6 (7.45pm).