'I wasn't ready:' Blackpool boss Steve Bruce shares emotions following return to football nearly two years on from West Brom sacking
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prior to his appointment at Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, the experienced coach had been out of the game for a lengthy period after being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.
James Husband headed home from close-range to give the Seasiders three points, just minutes after Edward Francis had equalised for the visitors.
Prior to that, Blackpool had led for the majority of the game after a well taken CJ Hamilton goal in the first half.
After the game, Bruce discussed how he was feeling after making a return to the dugout.
“I’m delighted to be here, I’d like to personally thank all the fans, they made it a great atmosphere - it’s nice to be appreciated,” he said.
“I’ve thoroughly missed the game of football. I’ve missed the Saturday afternoon and what it’s all about. It’s what I do, and I wasn’t ready for retirement.
“There were a couple of opportunities that I forced myself not to take, but everything seemed right about this.
“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity, and after a week, I can already see we’re a very fine club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.