Steve Bruce made his return to football on Saturday after nearly two years away from management - as his Blackpool side claimed a 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Prior to his appointment at Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal, the experienced coach had been out of the game for a lengthy period after being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.

James Husband headed home from close-range to give the Seasiders three points, just minutes after Edward Francis had equalised for the visitors.

Prior to that, Blackpool had led for the majority of the game after a well taken CJ Hamilton goal in the first half.

After the game, Bruce discussed how he was feeling after making a return to the dugout.

“I’m delighted to be here, I’d like to personally thank all the fans, they made it a great atmosphere - it’s nice to be appreciated,” he said.

“I’ve thoroughly missed the game of football. I’ve missed the Saturday afternoon and what it’s all about. It’s what I do, and I wasn’t ready for retirement.

“There were a couple of opportunities that I forced myself not to take, but everything seemed right about this.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity, and after a week, I can already see we’re a very fine club.”