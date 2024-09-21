Blackpool boss Steve Bruce expresses disappointment following full time confrontation in Charlton Athletic game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 63-year-old could be seen confronting an Addicks fan following the final whistle at the Valley, with members of his coaching staff also getting involved to calm things down.
Since Bruce’s appointment earlier this month, the Seasiders have picked up back-to-back wins in League One.
An own goal from Gassan Ahadme and a strike by Albie Morgan put the visitors in front in the capital, before some late defending was required to ensure Charlton’s Luke Berry went away with nothing more than a consolation in stoppage time.
Despite enjoying plenty of positives on the pitch, Bruce was left frustrated with what occurred off it.
“I had someone abusing me in the crowd, with kids around him - you think ‘wow, really,’” he said.
“He was someone my age, with a 10-year-old next to him. Nothing surprises me any more.
“It was too far. You know you’re going to get abused, but when it’s like that, with kids around. He was as old as me.
“I was upset with the language he was using, but it doesn't surprise me any more.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.