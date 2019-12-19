Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says: Armand Gnanduillet is in a good place and dropping him for a game helped

Armand Gnanduillet is “in a good place” according to Blackpool manager Simon Grayson, who believes that dropping his target man to the bench for a game reaped dividends.

Pool’s top scorer was omitted from Pool’s starting line-up for the goalless draw at Burton Albion at the end of October.

The Frenchman hit back with five goals in his next three League One games, netting twice more in the FA Cup win over Morecambe as he moved to 13 goals for the season.

Grayson said: “Armand is in a good place and long may that continue.

“He’s one that responds to a bit of criticism. I think when he got left out, rested, however you want to phrase it, at Burton he came back with a little bit to prove.

“But there will also be occasions where you think you do need to get an arm around him, give him a little bit of sugar and tell him, ‘You can do this better’ and ‘You’re a better player than you’re making out’.

“He’ll be the first to admit there have been games where he’s not played as well as he has shown in other games. Full credit to him, when he has had a couple of bad games he’s responded in the right manner.”

Gnanduillet’s scoring run ended in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, where he had the unfortunate experience of blocking James Husband’s goal-bound effort on the line.

Grayson added: “It was just one of those situations. He was just looking for the scraps. It’s that bit of luck when you want to get the next goal. But unfortunately it’s hit Armand straight on the thigh and gone out.”