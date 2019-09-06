Blackpool boss Simon Grayson’s respect for Coventry City and Mark Robins

Simon Grayson says respect must be shown to a Coventry City side that boast an identical league record to his Blackpool squad.

The Sky Blues sit one place below Grayson’s men in the League One table having conceded one more goal.

However, like Pool, Coventry remain unbeaten after winning three and drawing three of their first six games.

That, Grayson admits, means Blackpool are in for a tough test at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s ground.

“That was never going to be easy for them (playing at a different stadium) and you do feel a lot of sympathy for the supporters not being at their own ground,” the Pool boss said.

“They’ve been through a lot of turmoil over the years.

“But I know Mark Robins very well as we played together at Leicester and he’s been a good manager over the years.

“They’ve got a young, energetic team that will look to cause us problems if we allow them to do that.

“There is a lot of respect for the opposition, so we will continue to look at what we can do to improve us but also how to nullify their threats.

“It’s another team that are in good form and were in and around the top half of the division last year.

“Again it’s another difficult match so we will have to have the right approach.

“If we do that we will have a great opportunity because we’re confident.

“We’re not over-confident, we won’t step above the line where complacency comes into the group.

“But we will work hard and hopefully we will have the quality to win the game.”

The only fitness doubt for Blackpool this weekend is over forward Nathan Delfouneso, who has made good progress on his return from a hamstring injury he suffered in last month’s game at Gillingham.

The 28-year-old joined in with training on Thursday and will be assessed before Grayson picks his 18-man squad.

However, the Seasiders will have to do without Jordan Thompson and Rocky Bushiri who are both away on international duty.