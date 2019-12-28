Blackpool boss Simon Grayson expects to strengthen Seasiders’ squad in January

Simon Grayson has hinted that Blackpool could do some early business as soon as the transfer window opens next week.

The Pool boss has made no secret of his desire to strengthen when the January window opens on Wednesday.

The Seasiders have already been linked with a host of names, including Lewie Coyle, who is currently on loan at Fleetwood Town, and Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

When asked by The Gazette if he expects to be busy in the transfer window, Grayson said: “I would have thought so.

“I think we will be doing business quite early in one or two positions I think we need to improve on.

“We have a daily process of where we think we are but we’ve got to focus on the Tranmere and Rotherham games first.

“We can’t do anything about our squad just yet but it is something we’ve got to look at.”

When quizzed about the reports linking the Seasiders with a January swoop for Leeds United right-back Coyle, Grayson added: “After the last two games it’s probably the top end of the pitch more where we need to look at and the creative side

“Defensively I don’t think we’ve looked too bad but we’re still looking in all areas of the pitch.”

Pool will also be bracing themselves for interest in a number of their top players, many of whom are out of contract in the summer – such as top scorer Armand Gnanduillet.

Young prospect Tony Weston is also reported to have earned plenty of admirers as has Jordan Thompson, who has been linked with a move to Stoke City, where he could link up with his former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

But Grayson told The Gazette there has been no contact from the Potters as of yet.

A decision will also have to be made on the future of Ben Heneghan, whose loan deal from Sheffield United expires on January 14.

Grayson has previously suggested the club would look to wrap up a permanent deal for the centre-back, but they are likely to face competition for his signature.