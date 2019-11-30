Blackpool boss Simon Grayson aims to avoid double cup disappointment this weekend

Blackpool will be aiming to avoid two cup exits in the space of a week when they take on Maidstone United in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The Seasiders welcome the National League South outfit to Bloomfield Road with the objective of securing their passage into the third round.

The potential banana skin comes on the back of Wednesday night’s disappointment in the EFL Trophy, where Pool were dumped out by League Two Scunthorpe United.

A much-changed Pool side delivered a distinctly below-par performance as they exited the competition at the first knockout stage.

Boss Simon Grayson hopes that disappointment will act as a timely ‘kick up the backside’ for his squad.

He said: “More times than not, when you look back on a game, what you see is what you got.

“It was disappointing because we lost a game of football that we wanted to win and it was a game we should have won with the team we had out.

“Scunthorpe are a decent team, an experienced team, but we still should have won the game and got through to the next round.

“You learn from every game, good and bad, wins, draws and losses, and sometimes the odd defeat can be a kick up the backside and a reminder to people that we all need to do better.

“The players have been very sharp in training. There was an edge to the players so I think they’ve got the game out of the system, which you’d expect them to do.

“You can’t affect what has happened in the past, but what you can do is learn from it, move forward and take the mistakes from previous games.

“We didn’t have a meeting or anything like that to discuss the game.

“They’re an honest bunch of players and I really like working with them.

“They should know, when they’ve not performed, that it might hurt them in terms of what might happen in the future.

“You have to see a reaction from them and everyone has been good in training and there was a focus about them.

“They’re certainly aware we’ve got an important game coming at the weekend and we don’t want to be going out of two competitions in a week.”

Pool are likely to be without the injured Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) for a third game running, but other than that, the Seasiders are expected to be at full strength.

Grayson added: “Nobody picked up any injuries from Wednesday night – probably because we didn’t make any tackles!

“Armand will be touch and go again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“If there’s any doubt then we won’t involve him as that will give him another week to get ready for the Fleetwood game.

“But other than that, everybody else is fine.”