Blackpool have added two new left wing-backs to their ranks so far this summer.

Hayden Coulson has returned to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough, with the 26-year-old signing a three-year deal.

The defender enjoyed a successful stint on loan at Bloomfield Road last season, and was one of the club’s top transfer priorities this summer.

Meanwhile, Zac Ashworth is the Seasiders’ other new addition on the left side, with the 21-year-old penning a three-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with West Brom.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is positive about the new members of his squad, and believes their different attributes will prove to be a massive positive.

“Hayden (Coulson) made such a positive impression on everyone,” he said.

“He was a fantastic performer for us on a regular basis. He played with real freedom and confidence, and in the second half of the season that triangle with him Hubby (James Husband) and Sonny (Carey) linked up well.

“Hayden was really pushing to come back as well, which was important. He was always a target of ours.

“Zac (Ashworth) is a young player I’ve known since his West Brom academy days. I’ve seen him on loan at Burton and Bolton. He can play wing-back, but he can also play left centre back as well.

“He’s got a little bit more flexibility, and we think he’s the type we want to develop.

“You’re looking for as many clubs in the bag as possible as sometimes different games require different attributes. When you look at some of the players that left last season, you can either try to replace like for like or you can try to replace with something different to help the team to improve in the way you want.”

In attack, Blackpool have brought Jordan Rhodes back to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer after his successful loan spell last season, as well as adding Ashley Fletcher to their ranks following the conclusion of his contract with Watford.

“Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes) was obviously brilliant for us last season, it’s been great to retain his services,” Critchley added.

“He was very keen on coming back, and having someone like him in the dressing room is a huge plus because he’s so professional and diligent about his work. He’s a great example to all the players, especially the younger ones.

“Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) coming in - you’re always looking at different profiles of players who you think can help to improve the team.

“When you look down the spine, you’re looking for certain characteristics; not just in terms of their ability, but also their personality, so we’re keen to add that to the squad.”

Lee Evans became the Seasiders’ fifth addition of the summer, with the ex-Portsmouth midfielder penning a two-year deal, but the club did miss out on former loanee George Byers, who has joined Port Vale in League Two.