Blackpool boss responds to transfer links with Wigan Athletic man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders were linked with the former Rangers winger earlier this week, with HITC also claiming interest from Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Derby County and Birmingham City.
Jones initially departed the Brick Community Stadium at the start of the summer following the conclusion of his contract, but rejoined Shaun Maloney’s side last week on a short-term deal.
A few days after his return, the 29-year-old featured in Wigan’s League One opener against Charlton Athletic on Saturday evening, but his future this season could still be elsewhere.
Reacting to the reports linking Blackpool with the Northern Ireland international, Critchley said: “I know who he is because he played against us last year, and I remember him from his Kilmarnock days, and then going to Rangers with Steven (Gerrard). I also know he’s just signed for Wigan.
“If you look at where we are at this moment in time with the players we’ve got in that position, then you’d say it’d be unlikely (for the club to recruit there), but things can change very quickly in the transfer window, so I’m always hesitant to say something with 100 percent belief, because all it takes is me to walk out of the room now to pick up a phone call and things have changed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.