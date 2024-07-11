Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road this summer.

According to Football Insider, two bids have been made for the 22-year-old, with one coming from Wigan Athletic. They also report, the ex-Swansea City forward would be interested in departing the Seasiders due to a frustration over a lack of minutes last season.

Blackpool Neil Critchley says it’s business as usual for Joseph at Squires Gate, and he’s hopeful a big year awaits last summer’s statement signing after a frustrating first campaign in Tangerine.

“The transfer window is open so we make enquiries, and clubs can certainly make enquiries about our players - I hope they are because it means we’ve got good players,” he said.

“Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond.

“Last season, he came injured from Swansea, he then unfortunately had another one that kept him out for a long period of time. Both of us would’ve wanted it to go better, but we signed him because of the potential we think he has and we’re hopeful we’ll see that in the future.

“He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.”

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has also been attracting interest from elsewhere in recent times, with Oxford United reportedly lodging a bid for the wing-back following their promotion to the Championship.

The 25-year-old made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Nottingham Forest in 2021, making 105 appearances during his time in Tangerine so far.

“It’s the same as the Kyle situation,” Critchley added.

“Clubs are perfectly within their rights to enquire about our players because we enquire about other clubs players. If clubs weren’t enquiring then I’d be worried.

“Jordan is with us and he’s training. We know how he feels about Blackpool and his time at the football club.

“Last year he didn’t return to playing until November, he was out for a good six months with the injury he had, so we’re hopeful he can have a clean bill of health in pre-season, this is a really important time for him.

“If we can build up his fitness and his rhythm, then there’s no reason he can’t have a really good season.”