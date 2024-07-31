Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says former loanee Elliot Embleton is remembered fondly from his time at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have been linked with a move for the Sunderland midfielder as they look to bolster their squad, with Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reporting interest from Derby County as well.

The 25-year-old enjoyed success on the Fylde Coast while on loan in 2021, scoring twice and providing four assists in 21 appearances.

One of his goals came in the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, while he was also part of the starting XI that claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the final at Wembley, which was Blackpool’s most-recent promotion to the Championship.

“He was very good for us,” said Seasiders boss Neil Critchley, as he responded to the links.

“He came in January on Deadline Day and had a fantastic period for us. He then went on to have a successful season for Sunderland after that, but obviously the last 18 months have been stop-start because of injury.

“He’s someone we’re aware of, and someone we remember fondly because of his time here, but he’s obviously Sunderland’s player and he’s been getting some minutes for them in pre-season.

“We’re looking to strengthen in certain areas, and midfield would be one of them, but I wouldn’t want to discuss specific names too much.”

As a youngster, Embleton spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.

It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby.