Blackpool boss provides update on out-of-contract duo Jimmy Ryan and Nathan Shaw

Terry McPhillips says he's hopeful out-of-contract duo Jimmy Ryan and Nathan Shaw will put pen to paper on new deals.

Both players were offered new contracts following the end of the campaign but have yet failed to agree on new terms as they continue to mull over their options.

Shaw was one of four players from the club's youth team to be offered professional terms but, while the other three put pen to paper straight away, the midfielder has yet to make his mind up.

Ryan, meanwhile, has been offered a new contract but - unlike Nathan Delfouneso - has yet to put pen to paper and commit his future to the club.

“Fingers crossed that can be done," McPhillips told The Gazette.

“The club has made offers to them and Nathan as well, and he’s just signed his new deal.

“Hopefully Nathan and Jimmy can get done as well.”

While Ryan has yet to commit his future to the club, he previously said he’d love nothing more than to line up in tangerine once again next season.

“I would love to stay here,” he said last month.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer the team when I’m back fit and with a good pre-season under my belt I will be the same player I was.”