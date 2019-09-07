Blackpool boss provides update on Nathan Delfouneso as forward suffers another injury blow

Nathan Delfouneso was visibly frustrated as he was dealt another injury blow in Blackpool's 3-2 defeat to Coventry City.

The forward returned to Pool's squad after missing their last three games with a hamstring complaint he suffered in the draw at Gillingham last month.

Having started on the bench, the 28-year-old was brought on during the second half while the score was 2-2.

But Delfouneso went down holding his hamstring and, with three changes already being made, Pool were forced to play the final minutes with 10 men.

That coincided with Coventry snatching the win at the death courtesy of Callum O'Hare's stoppage-time effort.

When asked about Delfouneso's injury after the match, Pool boss Simon Grayson said: “He’s just come back from his hamstring injury and he’s trained most of the week.

“He just felt it get a bit tight so as a precaution we decided to take him off.

“We’ll have to see now to see if it’s anything too severe, but hopefully it’s not.”