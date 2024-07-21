Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes

Neil Critchley said Jordan Rhodes was feeling no immediate ill-effects of the blow he took in the second half of Friday night’s draw against Cadiz CF in Spain.

The striker was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in the Andalusia stalemate, after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Yet the 34-year-old carried on as he got another important 45-minute runout into his legs as Pool’s pre-season preparations stepped up a gear during their near week-long trip away.

Rhodes was Blackpool’s 15-goal top scorer last season while on loan from Huddersfield, despite missing large chunks of the second half of the campaign with rib and knee injuries.

Blackpool will want to keep him fit for the forthcoming season after snapping up the popular striker on a free this summer following his Terriers release.

Seeing him absorb such a challenge against the former La Liga side will have concerned Critchley and his medical team.

But speaking after the game, the Seasiders boss said his front man was okay as he also praised the mettle his players demonstrate during a feisty game.

He said: ‘Obviously, Rhodesy got a kick on his knee or it might have been his hip, how high the tackle was, but thankfully he’s okay and carried on.

‘But we had to stand up at times and show what we’re about and I think the group has grown during the week. I think we stood up and stood together at the end. I think that’s really important.

‘You see the supporters here who travelled and paid money to come. Utlimately, hopefully they’ve had a good evening, they’ve enjoyed themselves and I think the club has grown stronger tonight.’