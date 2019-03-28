Blackpool boss provides fitness update ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash

Terry McPhillips has revealed every Blackpool player is fit other than long-term absentees Mark Howard, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton.

Donervon Daniels should be available for selection for this weekend's home game against Plymouth Argyle, despite missing out against Bradford City last weekend.

The defender was left out of the squad at Valley Parade thanks to a knock, but has since returned to training this weekend.

Ollie Turton is another who has returned to training having not featured for the Seasiders since the homecoming clash against Southend United.

When asked how his squad is shaping up for Saturday's game, McPhillips said: “Max and Jimmy are the two long-termers but Jimmy is back on the grass and doing some running, so that’s good.

“You just hope they will get back, but we just don’t know. They have both made some progress recently but it has been a rollercoaster for both of them.

“I’ve been there myself having two years out with a knee injury in my early 20s and it’s horrible.

“When you’re out for that long you realise how good it is to be playing and how much you love the game.

“Obviously Mark Howard is out so we wish him well with his recovery. But everything went well for him with the surgery.

“Everybody else is fit.

"Donervon missed out last week because he just keeps getting little tweaks and stuff like that, but he’s trained and he will be available for selection.

“Ollie has been superb and a big miss for us. We have been careful and cautious with him and we’ll see what we do with him for this weekend.”