Blackpool boss predicts bright future for on-loan Sheffield United man Ben Heneghan

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips expects his on-loan defender Ben Heneghan to enjoy a bright future in the game.

The centre back, who has made 42 appearances for the Seasiders this season, produced a Man of the Match display in the weekend's 4-1 win at Bradford City.

The 25-year-old, on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season, initially struggled for form at the start of the campaign.

Heneghan himself acknowledged he had been 'rusty' having only made eight appearances the previous season.

But the former Motherwell man, who was reportedly bought by Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £400,000, is now one of the first names on the Blackpool team sheet.

“He really has improved," McPhillips said.

“What he does is he trains how he plays. In training he puts his body on the line and that transfers into the games for him.

“With the quality he’s got as well, he can play, he can head, he can hit a diagonal.

“But his attitude to keeping the ball out of the net is second to none and there’s a bright future ahead for him.

“It’s a skill the way he defends, it’s a desire and he’s certainly got it in abundance.

“He’s had a terrific season for us and he’s got better and better, which bodes well for him.”