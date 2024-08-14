Blackpool boss pleased to see ex-Southampton man get reward following injury struggle
The midfielder broke the deadlock in the 69th minute after being introduced off the bench, before a Matthew Pennington brace and one from Lee Evans sealed the Seasiders’ place in the second round of the EFL Cup.
Finnigan made the move to the Fylde Coast from Southampton back in January, but spent his first few months in Tangerine on the sidelines.
The 20-year-old picked up an ankle injury while on loan with Shrewsbury Town last season, which limited his time at the Croud Meadow to just three games.
Despite not being ready to make an instant impact, Blackpool were keen to add Finnigan to their ranks.
Head coach Neil Critchley was pleased the Saints youth product was able to show he’s capable of in the game against Burton, after showing some impressive signs during pre-season.
“Ryan can do that, he’s got a good habit of arriving in the box, and I told him to get in there just before he came on,” he said.
“There was one just before that where it was fizzed across the box and Rob (Apter) put it wide.
“I looked at Ryan, and it looked as if he wasn’t going to run, so I was shouting at him to get in.
“The second time he gets in there at the right time and steers it in - it’s a good quality to have.
“It was a nice reward for him. He’s desperate to do well, sometimes too desperate. He’s got to believe in himself a little bit more, and not put too much pressure on himself.
“He’s missed a year of football, so I just want him to enjoy the environment, and to express himself when he’s out on the pitch.
“He’ll improve through staying fit, and I think he’s shown some of the reasons why we brought him to the football club.”
