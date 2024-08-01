Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states there are two ‘obvious’ areas where the Seasiders still need to improve this summer.

Clubs across England have until 11pm on August 30 to complete their transfer business, but many will be keen to get further deals across the line before the start of the season.

In the last few months, Blackpool have added Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans to their ranks, but Critchley is aware of the gaps that still exist in his squad.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old named two different starting XI’s to take on Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers, with both games finishing in 3-1 defeats.

The Seasiders face Crewe Alexandra at The Mornflake Stadium in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).

“You could see after we played two games in a day, there’s certain areas of the pitch where we need to strengthen in- that’s quite obvious,” said Critchley.

“We’re quite thin on the ground in certain positions, and we’re working very hard to do something about it.

“We continue to do our work, speaking to players and agents. We want to improve the squad.

“If you look at the players that left in the summer, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out the positions we need to improve.

“I wouldn’t want to put a number on it because you never know, but if you look at the backline and the midfield, and think about the players that were here last year that aren’t now, then they are the areas we need to strengthen.

“You also have to be ready for ‘what ifs’ in terms of players leaving from within. We always have a succession plan and talk continuously.

“We work hard behind the scenes to get the best squad possible for a competitive start to what should be an exciting season ahead of us.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah is currently on trial at Bloomfield Road, as he looks to get back into football after 12 months without a club.

The 27-year-old featured off the bench in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley, and could be a potential new addition for Blackpool this summer.

Meanwhile, the club have also been linked with former loanee Elliot Embleton, who was now involved in Sunderland’s recent trip to the Fylde Coast, but did feature in their midweek game against Bradford.