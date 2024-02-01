Blackpool boss pinpoints the reasons why the Seasiders were determined to sign Southampton midfielder
The midfielder has made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southampton for an undisclosed fee after his loan spell with Shrewsbury Town was cut short. The 20-year-old’s contract with the Seasiders will run until 2026- but there is an option for an additional 12 months.
Critchley states he’s excited to start work with Finnigan, and believes he can deliver for the Seasiders in both the short-term and the long-term.
“Ryan fits the profile of what we would describe as a 'Blackpool player,’" he told the club media.
“He has very good technical qualities, displays an outstanding work ethic and is a young player that has a desire to improve. We welcome Ryan to the club and look forward to helping him develop as a player in the future.”