Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley states he won’t rush midfielder Ryan Finnigan into action this season.

The 20-year-old joined the Seasiders during the winter transfer window from Southampton, but has spent his first few months on the Fylde Coast recovering from injury.

Following a successful loan spell with Crewe, Finnigan suffered an ankle injury during the early stages of a stint with Shrewsbury Town last year.

So far this summer, he has been able to pick up minutes in pre-season games, and was impressive during the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on Saturday.

“He’s a young player we’ve identified as someone who can have a good future at the football club,” Critchley explained.

“He had a very good loan at Crewe, then he went to Shrewsbury, so was starting to get League One exposure, but then unfortunately got injured.

“When he came in January he still had a bit of an issue with his ankle, so he needed an operation. He’s basically missed nearly a year of football so it’s going to take him time to find his rhythm and get his orientation on the pitch.

“He’s shown quality in training, but we’ll just give him time to build his fitness - he needs to feel free.