Blackpool boss outlines what can be expected from final pre-season outing against Crewe Alexandra ahead of Crawley test
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders head to the Mornflake Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra (K.O. 3pm).
It’s been a mixed summer so far for Neil Critchley’s side in terms of results. The first-team started their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF on the final day of their week-long stay in Southern Spain.
Upon their return to England, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom behind-closed-doors, with Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher both finding the back of the net.
They were then defeated 1-0 by Sunderland at Bloomfield Road, but there were some positive signs as 22 players got a run out in the fixture.
The majority of the squad picked up 90 minutes in either the behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley or the away trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, but both matches ended in 3-1 defeats.
Critchley states this weekend’s game against Crewe will paint a clearer image of how the Seasiders will look in the early stages of the upcoming campaign.
“There’ll be less subs and it’ll be more of a team that looks like something that we want to go into the start of the season with,” he explained.
“We’ve had different types of tests in pre-season. The two we had against Tranmere and Accrington were different to ones against West Brom and Sunderland.
“I’m looking forward to going to Crewe and seeing if we can improve at both ends of the pitch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.