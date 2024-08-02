Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool face their final pre-season test this weekend- as their preparations continue for their League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10.

The Seasiders head to the Mornflake Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra (K.O. 3pm).

It’s been a mixed summer so far for Neil Critchley’s side in terms of results. The first-team started their pre-season schedule with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF on the final day of their week-long stay in Southern Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon their return to England, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West Brom behind-closed-doors, with Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher both finding the back of the net.

They were then defeated 1-0 by Sunderland at Bloomfield Road, but there were some positive signs as 22 players got a run out in the fixture.

The majority of the squad picked up 90 minutes in either the behind-closed-doors game against Accrington Stanley or the away trip to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, but both matches ended in 3-1 defeats.

Critchley states this weekend’s game against Crewe will paint a clearer image of how the Seasiders will look in the early stages of the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’ll be less subs and it’ll be more of a team that looks like something that we want to go into the start of the season with,” he explained.

“We’ve had different types of tests in pre-season. The two we had against Tranmere and Accrington were different to ones against West Brom and Sunderland.

“I’m looking forward to going to Crewe and seeing if we can improve at both ends of the pitch.”