Blackpool boss outlines contract renewal situation- with eight players able to leave in the summer

Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Shayne Lavery, Matty Virtue and Richard O’Donnell could all depart Bloomfield Road for free at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Sonny Carey, James Husband and third choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman are also coming to the end of their current deals, but do have options for an additional 12 months.

When asked about about the Seasiders’ plans to open contract talks with certain members of the squad, head coach Neil Critchley explained discussions were ongoing between him and the recruitment team.

"It depends on the individual- performance sometimes dictates that, and so does the player because they might have different thoughts to us, you’ve all got to be in agreement,” he said.

"At this moment in time, with our game schedule, we’ve not had any time to think about what’s going to happen beyond this season really. Do we have discussions about it- yeah, in January, and I’m sure it’s something we’ll do it again in the next few weeks.