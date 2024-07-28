Blackpool boss opens up on trial for ex-Preston North End, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder
The 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving Preston North End last summer, but the Seasiders could potentially be his next club after he started training at Squires Gate last week.
Onomah, who has also played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, has previously had a trial with Stoke City and was linked with Bolton Wanderers in January, but a move failed to materialise on both occasions.
Reflecting on the midfielder’s first few days training with Blackpool, Critchley said: “He joined us at the back end of the week. He’s not played football for a year, so we’re taking a look at him and he’s taking a look at us.
“He’ll have to do a period of catching up in terms of fitness and conditioning after missing out for 12 months.
“Let’s see where he gets to. Let’s give him some time and patience, and hopefully we’ll enjoy seeing the talent and the ability he’s got - that’s not in question, look at the clubs he’s played for, he’s played in the Premier League.
“He’s been a very good player, and I’m sure he wants to get back to that level.
“There’s no timeframe for the trial.”
