Blackpool boss Neil Critchley repeats opposition to VAR amid reports technology could be introduced into the EFL

It comes amid fresh reports that a ‘low-cost’ version of the technology currently used in the Premier League could be utilised in the second tier as soon as the 2023/24 season.

According to The Times, the top flight’s often-controversial VAR format would be too expensive to run and manage successfully in lower division leagues but a ‘low-cost alternative’ is on the agenda.

Talks have already started between the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) and the EFL about introducing the system as soon as next year.

An EFL source said: “If there is a low-cost video monitoring system that stops the real blunders but does not get into a toenail being offside or studying every handball in minute detail then that could be the best of both worlds.”

New systems have been developed by a technology company, involving four cameras which can be installed inside 45 minutes, and would be stationed around the pitch.

A live feed would then be sent to the video assistant referee, sitting in the stands, while the touchline VAR monitor used in the Premier League would be replaced by an iPad in lower divisions.

Could VAR be on its way to the EFL?

Irrespective of the technology used, Critchley is opposed to anything that takes the game away from its grassroots.

“My gut feeling, and it might be slightly idealistic or romantic, I’m just not a fan of something that separates the game from the haves and the have-nots,” he told The Gazette.

“I think it should be a game that’s played for everybody. For me it’s about the spirit of football.

“There’s something pure about scoring the same goal on a Sunday morning playing for the Red Lion that you’ve seen from Liverpool, Man United or Blackpool on a Saturday afternoon.

“The game is the same. It’s 11 v 11 on a similar size pitch and you all play the same rules – but when VAR is involved, you’re not playing the same rules so I’m not a fan of it.”