News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley scores goal of his own in full time celebrations after Carlisle United win

Neil Critchley certainly enjoyed the full time celebrations after Blackpool’s 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andy Lyons’ first half opener was followed by a Jordan Rhodes brace after the break in the game at Bloomfield Road.

At full time, the Seasiders boss stuck the ball in the back of the net as he went to celebrate with the supporters, who were also chanting the name of CJ Hamilton following the announcement of his new deal with the club. Watch HERE.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolJordan Rhodes