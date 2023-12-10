Blackpool boss Neil Critchley scores goal of his own in full time celebrations after Carlisle United win
Neil Critchley certainly enjoyed the full time celebrations after Blackpool’s 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.
Andy Lyons’ first half opener was followed by a Jordan Rhodes brace after the break in the game at Bloomfield Road.
At full time, the Seasiders boss stuck the ball in the back of the net as he went to celebrate with the supporters, who were also chanting the name of CJ Hamilton following the announcement of his new deal with the club. Watch HERE.