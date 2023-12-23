Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reveals the reason behind Kenny Dougall's recent absence
The 30-year-old originally missed last week’s defeat to Cambridge United, but has since been left out for the victories over Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers.
Rotation was the initial reason cited for the Australian being dropped, but now Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has provided a further update.
"He’s been training in the last couple of days and is in contention; he’s got a personal matter that he needs to look after and needs to resolve,” he explained.
"Hopefully he can, and we can, resolve that as quickly as possible. That’s where he’s at, at the moment.
"We’re hopeful that will take care of itself quickly and won’t drag on. We just need to wait and see.”