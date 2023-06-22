Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reunited with Liverpool aces in EFL Trophy
The two-time winners of the competition will entertain Liverpool’s Under 21s in Group A alongside Barrow and Morecambe.
The 40-year-old head coach moved to Anfield a decade ago and worked with both the Under 18s and Under 23s during his seven-year stay with the Reds.
The draw was made live on Sky Sports News by former Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley and ex-Spurs and England defender Michael Dawson.
EFL Northern Section
Group A: Blackpool, Barrow, Morecambe, Liverpool U21s
Group B: Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Wrexham, Newcastle United U21s
Group C: Accrington Stanley, Carlisle United, Harrogate Town, Nottingham Forest U21s
Group D: Fleetwood Town, Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City U21s
Group E: Bolton Wanderers, Salford City, Stockport County, Manchester United U21s
Group F: Barnsley, Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Manchester City U21s
Group G: Derby County, Lincoln City, Notts County, Wolves U21s
Group H: Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Everton U21s
- Details on fixture dates and tickets will be announced in due course. Group stage fixtures must be completed by November 22.