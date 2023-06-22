News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reunited with Liverpool aces in EFL Trophy

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will likely see some familiar faces when the EFL Trophy gets underway.
By Dan Black
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

The two-time winners of the competition will entertain Liverpool’s Under 21s in Group A alongside Barrow and Morecambe.

The 40-year-old head coach moved to Anfield a decade ago and worked with both the Under 18s and Under 23s during his seven-year stay with the Reds.

The draw was made live on Sky Sports News by former Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley and ex-Spurs and England defender Michael Dawson.

Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt gets a closer look at the Papa John’s Trophy EFL Papa John's Trophy Final - Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle - Sunday 2nd April 2023 - Wembley Stadium - LondonBolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt gets a closer look at the Papa John’s Trophy EFL Papa John's Trophy Final - Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle - Sunday 2nd April 2023 - Wembley Stadium - London
Bolton Wanderers' Ian Evatt gets a closer look at the Papa John’s Trophy EFL Papa John's Trophy Final - Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle - Sunday 2nd April 2023 - Wembley Stadium - London
EFL Northern Section

Group A: Blackpool, Barrow, Morecambe, Liverpool U21s

Group B: Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Wrexham, Newcastle United U21s

Group C: Accrington Stanley, Carlisle United, Harrogate Town, Nottingham Forest U21s

Group D: Fleetwood Town, Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City U21s

Group E: Bolton Wanderers, Salford City, Stockport County, Manchester United U21s

Group F: Barnsley, Bradford City, Grimsby Town, Manchester City U21s

Group G: Derby County, Lincoln City, Notts County, Wolves U21s

Group H: Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Everton U21s

  • Details on fixture dates and tickets will be announced in due course. Group stage fixtures must be completed by November 22.
