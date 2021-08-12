Blackpool boss Neil Critchley on Kenny Dougall’s return and ‘savouring’ the Bloomfield Road atmosphere

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time last night during Pool’s impressive 3-0 Carabao Cup first round win against Middlesbrough.

Last season’s Wembley hero, who looked like he had never been away, returned from a knee injury he suffered in pre-season.

“That was always the plan (to take him off at half-time),” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He’s fine, he wanted to carry on.

“He came back later than everyone else in pre-season because he was away with Australia, after playing 45 minutes behind closed doors against Accrington he got injured in a tackle in training, so he’s missed the last three weeks really.

“Kenny made a difference in the middle of the pitch. He connected the game well, he showed his class and his experience.

Critchley salutes the North Stand after last night's win

“He’s come through 45 minutes and now he comes into contention for our next few games.”

It was a memorable night for the Seasiders, who saw off Neil Warnock’s men in comprehensive fashion.

Pool will now welcome Sunderland to Bloomfield Road in the second round of the competition.

There was an electric atmosphere as the ground reopened to full capacity with no restrictions for the first time in 17 months.

One particular moment stood out when Critchley witnessed the celebrations in the North Stand for a good 20 seconds or so after Callum Connolly’s first-half opener.

“I really savoured that moment,” Critchley said.

“I thought it was just a fantastic atmosphere to be honest with you. I went to a game on Tuesday night which will remain nameless, but it was quite a soulless place, there was no atmosphere and it felt like a bit of a pre-season game.

“You come back to Bloomfield Road, there’s nearly 6,000 in and it was a proper atmosphere and a proper game.

“I think the players fed off the supporters and vice versa. The supporters got right behind the team because of what the players showed on the pitch.”