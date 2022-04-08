Blackpool boss Neil Critchley misses out on winning Championship's manager of the month award

Blackpool’s head coach was included on a shortlist of four after his side claimed seven points from their three games last month.

But it wasn’t enough for Critchley to pick up the award, which instead went to Cardiff City boss Steve Morison, who oversaw three wins and a draw from the Bluebirds’ four games in March.

West Brom chief Steve Bruce and Steve Cooper, of in-form Nottingham Forest, were the other two managers nominated.

Critchley has now been nominated three times this season but has yet to claim the gong, having also been shortlisted twice in League One last term.

Critchley’s men began the month with a 1-0 win at Stoke City, which was their first win on their travels since October.

Blackpool followed that up with another 1-0 win, this time at home to Swansea City, before being held to a goalless draw by Sheffield United.

“Collecting seven points from three games without conceding a goal may not be quite enough for a late promotion charge this season, but Critchley has rekindled the Tangerines’ dreams with a second successive stellar campaign,” the EFL said in a release announcing his nomination.

The Championship’s player of the month award went to Nottingham Forest’s right-back Djed Spence, who has impressed this season on loan from play-off rivals Middlesbrough.