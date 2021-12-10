Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes Derby show appreciation for Richard Keogh at Pride Park

The 35-year-old left in acrimonious circumstances in 2019, when the club opted to terminate his contract for gross misconduct after he was involved in a car crash. Keogh later received compensation after successfully claiming unfair dismissal.

Despite the controversial end to his time with the Rams, Keogh is still held in high regard.

Richard Keogh made over 300 league appearances for Derby

Critchley said: “Keesy is a great influence around the dressing room and the training ground every day. He’s a voice of experience.

“With his connections towards Derby and his playing history there, I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to going back.

“He played hundreds of games for them. He was the captain of the club and I hope that gets appreciated on Saturday.”

The Rams currently prop up the Championship table, with just one point to their name after being hit with two separate points deductions.

The club, who were docked 21 points in total, remain in administration and are desperately on the lookout for a buyer.

Critchley added: “Considering the circumstances, Wayne Rooney, his staff and the players have done a remarkable job.

“It’s a fantastic football club and I feel for the people who are there now and the supporters because it’s those people that suffer for things that happened in previous years.

“If you look at the team, you think they’re only on one point but they’re obviously not because of their points deductions.

“They’re much better than that and they’ve got good quality players in their team.

“It was only a couple of games ago they beat Bournemouth at home and drew with Fulham away. That tells you what a good team they are.

“They’ve got nothing to lose and that can be dangerous. Everyone will be expecting them to get relegated but they’ll be out to prove people wrong.”