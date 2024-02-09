George Byers (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The midfielder made the Deadline Day move to Bloomfield Road from Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season, and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Stevenage.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley states it’s important to introduce Byers at the right time due to his lack of game time in the last month.

"When you’ve got a player of George’s quality and experience then it does give me a headache, but that’s the reason we brought him here,” he said.

"He’s not played since the end of December. If you look around the country there’s a number of players who have moved on loan or permanently, played the next game after not being involved for a while, and get injured straightaway, which defeats the purpose of bringing them in. We don’t want that to happen so we’ve got to get the balance right of exposing George and making sure he contributes between now and the end of the season.

“He’s fit because he’s been training, and has looked fine for us, but there’s a difference between training and matches. I wouldn’t hesitate in starting him or bringing him off the bench at any point.”

Blackpool have a busy schedule over the next few weeks, which will provide Critchley the opportunity to use a number of players throughout the entirety of his squad.

"It’s always been evident that I’m not afraid to change the team if it’s the right thing to do,” he added.

"We’ve got a lot of games coming up and there’s genuine competition for places in each area of the pitch. Everyone has an opinion on the team that you pick both rightly and wrongly, but they don’t get to see what I see on a daily basis or have the information that I do from the staff around me.