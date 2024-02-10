'Start Byers' - Blackpool faithful all say same thing as team to face Oxford United is named - with Sheffield Wednesday fans also in disbelief
Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to Neil Critchley’s starting XI for today’s game against Oxford United.
And the Seasiders boss’ decision not to start with January signing George Byers has left many puzzled.
For the second game in a row, the popular Sheffield Wednesday loanee – who joined on transfer deadline day - finds himself on the bench.
Critchley has made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Stevenage last time out, with CJ Hamilton and Kylian Kouassi dropping out for Karamoko Dembele and Shayne Lavery.
But it’s the omission of Byers, who is yet to feature for Blackpool, that has fans talking. In fact, even Sheffield Wednesday supporters can’t believe he’s having to make do with a place among the substitutes.
Here’s a selection of views shared on X, formerly Twitter, following news of the Seasiders’ latest starting XI...
@TomWharton_2: Get a belter of a signing in Byers… doesn’t play him (woozy face emoji).
@GrahamButterw12: Coulson was signed from nowhere and hasn’t missed a game, yet Byers plays in a position we are crying out for, and he’s yet to start!
@moz_analyst: Byers not starting!! You couldn’t make this up could you.
@Noah13402587042: Start Byers he will be your best player from a Wednesday fan.
@maxsmith160462: Breaking news: Byers puts in transfer request.
@ThatAthers: Start Byers.
@Ricey04: Byers is ur best player why he isn’t starting I don’t understand.
@ClaireBartle2: You have to ask why is he here? Unless not fully fit, fully befitting if this club if this is the case.
@Gfoz142: Byers is your best player.