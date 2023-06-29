Blackpool boss Neil Critchley finally lands his man with capture of Peterborough United midfielder Ollie Norburn
Norburn joins Pool on a two-year deal as well as an option for a further 12 months, with the club beating significant competition to secure the services of the midfielder.
A long-term target, the Grenadian has been a key figure for Posh since joining them in 2021, starting both legs of their recent Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.
Prior to his move to London Road, the 30-year-old plied his trade at Shrewsbury Town where he netted 16 times across three seasons while adding four goals on the international stage.
Norburn becomes the fourth signing of the summer transfer window alongside Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington and Richard O’Donnell.
Norburn said: “There’s been previous interest from the club and Head Coach before, so I’m absolutely delighted to be here.
“Blackpool is somewhere I wanted to come before the club showed their desire to bring me here, so it’s been a massive pull overall.
"I’m a northern lad as well, so it all seems to fit well.
“I like to class myself as a leader and I’ve got a big desire to do well here and play a part in getting this club back where it should be.”
Head Coach Neil Critchley said: “It has been no secret of our desire to bring Ollie to Blackpool for a while now. We are delighted to finally announce him signing.
“He has proven himself as a key figure at different clubs over a number of years. He has immense leadership qualities, undoubted ability and is someone who we believe our supporters will love watching.
“We would like to welcome Ollie to the club and we can’t wait to start working with him.”