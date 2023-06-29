Blackpool boss Neil Critchley finally lands his man with capture of Peterborough United midfielder Ollie Norburn

Norburn joins Pool on a two-year deal as well as an option for a further 12 months, with the club beating significant competition to secure the services of the midfielder.

A long-term target, the Grenadian has been a key figure for Posh since joining them in 2021, starting both legs of their recent Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Prior to his move to London Road, the 30-year-old plied his trade at Shrewsbury Town where he netted 16 times across three seasons while adding four goals on the international stage.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Lee Gregory of Sheffield Wednesday in action with Oliver Norburn of Peterborough during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Norburn becomes the fourth signing of the summer transfer window alongside Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington and Richard O’Donnell.

Norburn said: “There’s been previous interest from the club and Head Coach before, so I’m absolutely delighted to be here.

“Blackpool is somewhere I wanted to come before the club showed their desire to bring me here, so it’s been a massive pull overall.

"I’m a northern lad as well, so it all seems to fit well.

“I like to class myself as a leader and I’ve got a big desire to do well here and play a part in getting this club back where it should be.”

Head Coach Neil Critchley said: “It has been no secret of our desire to bring Ollie to Blackpool for a while now. We are delighted to finally announce him signing.

“He has proven himself as a key figure at different clubs over a number of years. He has immense leadership qualities, undoubted ability and is someone who we believe our supporters will love watching.